Coffee Co. Drug Unit helps take drugs off the streets

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Coffee County Drug Unit assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop that turned into a drug arrest.
A state trooper stopped Bradley Barton, 26, for speeding. The trooper said he saw Barton throw something out of the window, he was able to collect the evidence, which was a package containing numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine.
The package field tested which resulted in a positive result for methamphetamine was weighed on a non-certified scale and yielded a weight of 4.7 grams, according to deputies.
Barton was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, abandonment of a dangerous drug, and several traffic violations. Barton is currently in the Coffee County Jail awaiting a first appearance bond hearing.
Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten thanked all the agencies and their officers who are working so hard to rid the streets of illegal drugs and drug dealers and thanked the drug unit for their continued efforts to remove the drugs from our streets.
