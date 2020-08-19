Auburn University students react to outdoor mask mandate on campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new rule across Auburn University’s campus requires students, staff, and visitors to wear masks everywhere, including outdoors. Students on campus Wednesday weighed in on the new requirements.
“You have to wear a mask anywhere on campus now,” said Jacob Badolato, a junior at Auburn University. Even if you’re outside, even if you’re six feet apart, even if there’s no one around.”
Initially, the school only required masks when inside campus buildings or at university-sponsored events.
Now, with signs all across campus serving as a reminder, masks are required everywhere for everyone, including students, faculty, and visitors.
“I just think when you’re passing people, no one really stays six feet,” said student Samantha Zaorski. “It’s hard to stay six feet from everyone, so I think it’s just an extra precaution.”
Auburn University officials made the announcement Tuesday, sharing the only exceptions are in certain designated areas. According to officials, the new rule applies to everyone except those with approved medical reasons.
Several students on campus Wednesday said they’re in full support of the new mask regulations.
“I think it’s great,” Zaorski said. “I think it’s a great thing to do to keep us safe and be able to stay on campus.”
Badolato agreed.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” he said. “I think it’s safety first.”
As for compliance, the students said out of the thousands of students at Auburn, most on campus were wearing their masks now that the new guideline is in place.
“I’d say 95 percent of people are,” Badolato said. “I think I’ve seen two people without a mask on.”
