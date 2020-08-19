Albany Utilities to offer census incentive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Taking 10 minutes to complete the 2020 Census could save you $500 in Albany utility payments.
The city of Albany is working in overdrive to recruit more participation in this year’s census.
City Manager, Sharon Subadan, said right now, many people still have not completed the form.
“As of yesterday, we only counted 57 percent of our community, and for me, that’s very low. We are hoping to get a much, much higher percent. So we are encouraging and doing a little contest to incentivize our customers to complete the census,” said Subadan.
The contest, which is now open, allows Albany utility customers to enter a drawing once they complete the census.
Winners get a $500 credit towards their utilities.
This is just the latest incentive to garner more census forms.
The Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee has been hosting other contests for weeks now.
“Right now, each week, we do a $25 giveaway on our Facebook page just for people liking and sharing it. Just to get the movement going, and to get people talking about the 2020 Census,” said Tanner Anderson, a planner with the Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee.
There are also opportunities to get your kids involved!
“We are also teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club to do an art contest. And then we’ll also have a video contest basically kind of like a rap or a song where kids can express themselves while showing the importance of the 2020 Census,” said Anderson.
For every household that doesn't complete the census, the city and county say they lose between 20 and 30 thousand dollars in federal funding.
As far as winning prizes...
“The odds are really good. You know, it’s not like we just doing one $500 drawing, we are doing 20. So, if you think about it, your odds are well better than the lottery. Go ahead and fill out your census today,” said Subadan.
The utilities department will take contest submissions until September 30.
You can complete the form at here.
