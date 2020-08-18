Worth Co. marijuana grow spotted by air, arrest made

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Aug. 12, law enforcement discovered a marijuana growing operation in rural Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the Georgia State Patrol Governor’s Task Force contacted the sheriff’s office narcotics unit to let them know that the marijuana grow operation had been spotted by the aviation unit.
It was south of Warwick, on Bundrick Moore Road in a wooded area surrounded by fields, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Worth County Narcotics Unit responded to the location where three growing plots of marijuana was found, and 53 marijuana plants were seized from the locations. The plants ranged from two to eight feet tall.
Further investigation by the Worth County Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of Reginal Lee Moore, 63, of Warwick, for the manufacture of marijuana.
Moore was previously convicted of manufacturing marijuana in March 2015 for cases that were made against him in July 2014 and August 2014, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said this case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending. If you have information that may help authorities, you’re asked to call the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211.
