VCS putting plans in place for handling COVID-19 cases once school starts back

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools are prepping for the first day back to school on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Dr. William Todd Cason said those extra weeks for planning have come in handy.
Cason said the team has been able to plan for different case scenarios, including a shortage of staff if there’s a rise in cases.
Cason said if a staff member isn’t feeling well, they will be required to stay home, and if they’re not getting better, get tested. If a test comes back positive, they must notify the school’s principal. Then they will contact the assistant superintendent who will then contact the Department of Public Health (DPH).
DPH will provide guidance and conduct contact tracing.
Cason said the district has been keeping track of all suspected and positive cases.
”Prior to pre-planning beginning, we had some staff members who did not feel well and they didn’t come to preplanning, they started pre-planning maybe a week after the fact because of their symptoms of whatever the case may be. And even since then, we started pre-planning we’ve had one or two cases of someone saying ‘I was in close contact with someone so they followed the protocols,‘” said Dr. Cason.
Cason said the percentage of positive or suspected cases has been low compared to the number of staff the district has.
He's thankful everyone has been following the guidelines in place.
With extra planning time, they’ve also been able to plan for staff shortage and have substitutes ready to take over when needed.
