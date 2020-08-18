Thomasville residents surprised after assault reported at Cherokee Park

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - People in Thomasville are in shock after hearing a woman was assaulted at one of their most popular parks.
Cherokee Park is right next to the Thomasville Police Department and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
People at the park said it’s not likely to hear of an issue like this, and they absolutely love coming here, even with their children.
“I have not ever felt unsafe here,” Deborah Clark, a parkgoer, said.
According to an incident report, a woman was assaulted at the park. She was exercising just after 9 p.m. on Monday. The woman told police a man hit her on the face and ran.
Clark said she walks her dog in here twice a day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon, before it gets dark.
“Just walking out here at night, by myself, I don’t know if I would do that. You’re just putting yourself at risk the later you come,” said Clark.
A sunrise to sunset rule is what Clark said she goes by.
During these hot months, Thomasville Police Public Information Officer Corp. Crystal Parker said many people like to exercise when it’s cooler outside, both in the morning or evening.
Parker has some safety recommendations for those who choose to come during dark hours.
“They could look into getting a walking buddy, or just get friends to join them. Making sure that you’re aware of what’s going on is the No. 1 biggest safety factor,” said Parker.
Clark and Parker both mentioned bringing your dog with you, if you can.
“In this particular situation, the person started screaming for help, so being loud and being able to make a lot of noise is a great thing and she did a good job of getting other people’s attention,” said Parker.
Parker said carrying a whistle is also good to make some loud noise.
Walking without headphones and staying in well lit or populated areas is also a good habit.
Clark said she knew of incidents happening at Cherokee Park more than 10 years ago, but after a few changes and renovations, she hasn’t heard of an incident since.
Parker said investigators are continuing to follow this incident to try and identify the culprit. They’re also working to increase safety in the area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.