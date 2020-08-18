Southwest Ga. child sex abuse cases continue during pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the Peach State, so have child sexual abuse cases.
It’s still unclear to officials at Ruth’s Cottage and The Patti Cake House if there is a direct correlation between the COVID-19 pandemic and child sexual abuse cases right now. Together, they are a domestic violence program, emergency shelter and child advocacy center in Tifton.
Officials told us they haven’t seen a lot of reports of kids coming to them for forensic interviews lately. However, they believe that could change as classrooms begin to open back up and students start confiding in teachers and school staff.
So, the program wants school staff to keep their eyes and ears open.
Right now, they are seeing more child-on-child abuse incidents in their coverage area.
“Our actual cases in the past few months have been more along that line and not things that brought to us due to social media or internet crimes,” said Nancy Bryan, the executive director with Ruth’s Cottage and The Patti Cake House.
Bryan said it’s sexual acts between a variety of age groups that can include elementary students to middle schoolers and up. It can even involve family members or friends of the family.
“So, it’s an interesting investigation because you’re wanting to find out what happened to the victim but there’s also the need to find out what happened to this child that they’re acting this way,” explained Bryan.
Sometimes it’s even the parent victimizing their own child.
“We have seen lately that there are some parents that have engaged their children in sex acts,” said Bryan.
Bryan can’t stress enough the importance of having an open relationship with your child and know what’s going on, on their phones and in their life.
Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House offer a class to help recognize signs of abuse. You can learn more about the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Training program here, which offers advice to help combat child abuse in your own home.
- First, having an open relationship with your child is key, if they see you as just a disciplinarian, they might be scared to talk about issues going on in their life. If they don’t feel like they can confide in parents, they will confide in others such as teachers or school staff.
- Also, know what’s on your child’s phones and control W-Fi access.
- Know the adults your children are going to be around and the homes they are going to be in.
Officials said incidents can happen to any child regardless of social or economic status.
