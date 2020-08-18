Missing Sumter Co. woman dies in wreck

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A woman who was reported missing in July was involved in a fatal car wreck in rural Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office believes the accident happened on the day she was reported missing.
On Monday, about 6:30 pm, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Sumter County Fire Rescue and others, were called to the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 27 East at mile marker 19.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene, where they conducted an accident investigation.
A preliminary investigation found the driver of the vehicle to be Rosa Welch, 30, who was reported missing from her home on July 6.
Welch was headed East on Highway 27 when she left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. The Jeep Cherokee she was driving was not visible from the road, but a passerby caught a reflection and called it in to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said that Welch died on impact with the tree, and no foul play is suspected.
“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many agencies and citizens that assisted in the search for Ms. Welch. A special thank you is sent to the Sumter County Fire Rescue for their assistance.”
