Lowndes Co. Schools to give weekly COVID-19 reports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools released updated COVID-19 numbers with staff and student cases included.
They plan to send these weekly COVID-19 updates to help keep you informed about cases in the system.
“I have been nervous. We have been cautious and we track our numbers every day and I’m anxious to see them every day,” said Superintendent Wes Taylor.
These numbers are based on the last 14 days. There are currently 10,055 students in Lowndes County Schools.
According to the report, 13 of those students have a current positive COVID-19 status. Seventy-three students are currently quarantined for possible exposure.
”Anytime we become aware through an employee reporting it or somebody else, we are going to be very intentional and err on the side of caution to make sure that we keep our people as safe as we can and we are tracking those numbers. Not only because we are concerned about when people need to be out and when they can return to work but we also want to be sure our people are safe,” said Taylor.
The school district has 1,390 employees. According to the report, five employees have a current COVID-19 positive status. Nineteen are quarantined for possible exposure.
According to the Lowndes County Response chart, if student or staff tests positive but has no symptoms, they can return to school or work after 10 days if they still have no symptoms.
Those with symptoms will be able to return after 10 days from the first symptom and at least three days have passed since recovery.
All affected areas will be deep cleaned and disinfected.
