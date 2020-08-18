The Locker Room Report: Tackling SWGA 2020 high school football plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia gridiron is already looking different for 2020.
Before teams take the field for another season, high schools across Southwest Georgia are tackling a new rival — the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of high school plans for football based on the conference each one is in. Both the GHSA and the GISA have set Week 0 to start on Sept. 4.
- Calhoun County Schools: Fall sports, including football, have been canceled for Calhoun County Schools. The school system is looking at options to play in the spring.
- Colquitt County Schools: Practices have been shut down. Practices will resume Aug. 24. The Packers are still planning to start on Sept. 4.
- Dougherty County Schools: Fall sports for Dougherty County Schools have been temporarily delayed. The action taken suspends fall sports competitions through at least the month of September.
- Grady County Schools: Cairo High School plans to start on Sept. 4. However, the Syrupmakers aren’t practicing. Practices will resume on Aug. 26.
- Lee County Schools: Some practices for Lee County High School were delayed. The Trojans are back to practicing and plan to start on Sept. 4.
- Mitchell County Schools: The Eagles are currently practicing and planning on starting on Sept. 4.
- Pelham City Schools: The Hornets are currently practicing and planning on starting on Sept. 4.
- Thomas County Schools: The Yellow Jackets are currently practicing and planning on starting on Sept. 4.
- Thomasville City Schools: The Bulldogs are currently practicing and planning on starting on Sept. 4.
- Valdosta City Schools: The Wildcats are still practicing. The first game against Warner Robins has been moved to Valdosta. The game will be played on Sept. 4 or 5. A new home game against Bainbridge has been added.
- Terrell Academy: The Eagles are currently practicing and planning to start on Sept. 4.
- Tiftarea Academy: The Panthers are currently practicing and planning to start on Sept. 4.
This is a developing list. We are working to reach out to each football program in the WALB viewing area.
