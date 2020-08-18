Lee Co. High sees positive COVID-19 case

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System has seen a positive COVID-19 case at the high school and a letter was sent to parents and guardians informing them of the positive result.
The school system was alerted on Monday that someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate the student/teacher/staff diagnosed with COVID-19, identify close contacts, and clean and disinfect areas of the school building,” the letter states.
In one letter given to WALB by a viewer, it reads their child had not been identified as a close contact and did not need to quarantine at home.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, we strongly encourage your student to wear a mask at school for the next two weeks when social distancing is not possible,” the letter states.
The letter states that parents and guardians should alert the school immediately if their child develops COVID-19 symptoms or has direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Read the full letter below:
