1 injured in Lake Park shooting

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been injured in a shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon in Lake Park, according to Ashley Paulk, the Lowndes County sheriff.
Paulk said the victim is in the hospital and expected to survive.
The sheriff said the incident is believed to be a domestic situation that happened around 5 p.m. on Golf Drive.
Paulk said the sheriff’s office is not looking for a suspect and that “we have everyone involved under control.”
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.