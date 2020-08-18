A good chance of showers and thunderstorms develop by this afternoon. Rain chances will only get higher the rest of the week with periods of heavy rain. Afternoon temperatures will cool from the low/mid 90s Today to the mid 80s to end the week and start the weekend. Rain chances become more scattered by Sunday and by Monday high temperatures reach back towards 90 degrees. Meantime the Tropics are getting very active. There’s a good chance a Tropical System will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.