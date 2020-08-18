Dublin VA calls back volunteer workforce

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - Volunteers at the Carl Vinson Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center are being gradually and safely reintroduced to operations after a brief pause to reduce the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a release Tuesday
Officials said volunteers are critical and valued members of VA’s health care team and assisting with a variety of services that help its staff provide high-quality, compassionate care to Veterans and their families.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our VA medical center,” David Whitmer, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center director, said. “They provide many important functions throughout our facility and help make our Veteran’s stay more enjoyable.”
Officials said it is still important to take precautions and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and volunteers can expect the following safety measures:
- Phased reentry: Volunteers are being asked to return to duty on an as-needed basis while maintaining physical distancing. VA asks that volunteers do not return to the facility unless they have been approved to do so.
- Retraining: Volunteers must complete an orientation and training on VA’s policies and procedures. This includes the proper use of personal protective equipment including face coverings.
- Health screenings: Volunteers, like staff and patients, must consent to being screened for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms prior to entering facilities.
“Volunteers give selflessly of themselves for the heroes that receive treatment at Dublin VAMC and its outpatient clinics,” said Keith Griffin, U.S. Air Force veteran and chief of voluntary services. “From driving veterans to and from appointments, escorting them through our facilities, and assisting veterans in how the VA works — our volunteers are truly irreplaceable.”
Volunteering and need to report for duty? Here’s how:
Volunteers should contact Voluntary Service Chief Keith Griffin by emailing here and Voluntary Services Program Support Assistant Walter Figueroa by emailing here or by calling (478) 272-1210, ext. 2729.
A special orientation and additional training will be required for new and returning volunteers.
