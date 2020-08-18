Dougherty, Westover football practices benched after coaches test positive for COVID-19

“These are the first two cases to impact the Dougherty County School System athletics department. Out of an abundance of caution, the district suspended football practice at both schools for 14 days. Conditioning and practice may resume on Monday, August 31st. At Dougherty, coaches only are quarantined, as the COVID-positive coach had not been in contact with student-athletes within 48 hours of the onset of his symptoms. At Westover, student-athletes and coaches are quarantined, as the COVID-positive coach participated in practice Friday, August 14th, before he began experiencing symptoms. Student-athletes and parents have been notified as appropriate. At this time there are no confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases among student-athletes. The district will maintain contact with families to advise of the next steps if a student-athlete becomes symptomatic.”