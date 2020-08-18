Dougherty, Westover football practices benched after coaches test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty Comprehensive High School and Westover Comprehensive High School football practices have been suspended until Aug. 31 after two coaches test positive for Coronavirus.
In a press release from the Dougherty County School System, school officials said:
“These are the first two cases to impact the Dougherty County School System athletics department. Out of an abundance of caution, the district suspended football practice at both schools for 14 days. Conditioning and practice may resume on Monday, August 31st. At Dougherty, coaches only are quarantined, as the COVID-positive coach had not been in contact with student-athletes within 48 hours of the onset of his symptoms. At Westover, student-athletes and coaches are quarantined, as the COVID-positive coach participated in practice Friday, August 14th, before he began experiencing symptoms. Student-athletes and parents have been notified as appropriate. At this time there are no confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases among student-athletes. The district will maintain contact with families to advise of the next steps if a student-athlete becomes symptomatic.”
This comes just one week after DCSS decides to suspend the start of the fall sports season until the end of September.
This is a developing story.
