Camilla PD needs help solving storage facility burglaries
A suspect and a U-Haul truck during a Camilla storage unit burglary on Aug. 10 (Source: Camilla Police Department)
By WALB News Team | August 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 11:03 AM

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department is asking for the public’s identifying suspects in recent burglaries at a Camilla storage facility.

The burglaries happened at Hall’s Mini Warehouses on Aug. 9-10.

On Aug. 9, a white Buick Regal drove to the storage facility and a man and a woman removed several boxes at the unit that didn’t belong to them, according to police.

A white Buick during a Camilla storage unit burglary on Aug. 9. (Source: Camilla Police Department)

Police said surveillance footage shows what appears to be three men in a U-Haul truck at the storage unit on Aug. 10.

The Camilla Police Department gave WALB a list of the items stolen from the storage unit:

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201.

