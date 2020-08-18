Camilla PD needs help solving storage facility burglaries

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department is asking for the public’s identifying suspects in recent burglaries at a Camilla storage facility.
The burglaries happened at Hall’s Mini Warehouses on Aug. 9-10.
On Aug. 9, a white Buick Regal drove to the storage facility and a man and a woman removed several boxes at the unit that didn’t belong to them, according to police.
Police said surveillance footage shows what appears to be three men in a U-Haul truck at the storage unit on Aug. 10.
The Camilla Police Department gave WALB a list of the items stolen from the storage unit:
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.