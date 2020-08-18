‘All of us suffering’: families unite in grief over gun violence in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Families are speaking out after their loved ones were shot and killed in Albany over the past year.
“I heard the guns shooting, but I didn’t realize I was listening to my own granddaughter get shot,” said Ola Grier.
After Brykia Washington, 21, was shot and killed three weeks ago in a car, many other families watching the news that night felt a familiar pain.
“Y’all don’t even have remorse for the family. All of us suffering, every family that you will see today is suffering a loss from their child, their loved one,” said Brykia’s mother, Michelle Powell.
Powell, a grieving mother gathered around other mourning families, all pleading for the community to come forward when they witness violent crimes in their area.
“If you saw it, you need to open your mouth. God knows you was in the wrong, just as wrong as those killers was when they killed my child,” said Powell.
Tameka McCray, the mother of Larry McCray, is also distraught after her son was killed near an apartment complex. It happened on Whispering Pines Road in March of last year.
“I never knew there would be someone knocking on my door saying that my son would be dead at 18-years-old,” said McCray.
Calvin and Patricia Gilbert’s daughter, Nykeah Gilbert, was also killed in Albany on Thanksgiving Day last year.
All families are awaiting justice, and in the meantime, hope the senseless acts will all come to an end.
“With these young guys running around here, wanting to be bad and wanting to be gangster, show them how to be a gangster when you give them life or death,” said Calvin.
The families said they’re working to put together a rally and a support group in Albany. The aim is to shed light and hopefully end gun violence in the area.
