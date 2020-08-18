Albany Fire Department to flush hydrants through mid-September

“The Insurance Services Office, or the I.S.O, grades the fire department on an annual basis based on certain criteria. And one of those is maintaining a water system or fire hydrants. So the better job we do, and the better we maintain all this equipment, the lower the rating we receive, which in turn, lowers the insurance premium for the individual because they see that as less of a liability on them in the event that something happens,” said Harcrow.