Albany Fire Department to flush hydrants through mid-September

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the next month, Albany firefighters will be flushing hydrants across the Good Life City.
Over time, dirt and rust can settle in the hydrant's water pipes, which can restrict flow.
By flushing the hydrants, these impurities are pushed out, and firefighters can ensure that hydrant is ready to go in an emergency.
Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow said these checks will not only keep you safe, but they also save you money.
“The Insurance Services Office, or the I.S.O, grades the fire department on an annual basis based on certain criteria. And one of those is maintaining a water system or fire hydrants. So the better job we do, and the better we maintain all this equipment, the lower the rating we receive, which in turn, lowers the insurance premium for the individual because they see that as less of a liability on them in the event that something happens,” said Harcrow.
If a hydrant in your neighborhood is checked, you may notice a few changes to your water.
Besides a slight decrease in water pressure, the water may also be discolored.
“You may open up a valve at home, and get some murky, cloudy or muddy water that comes out of your pipe. It’s perfectly fine. It will not hurt you — it’s just that settlement that’s being pushed through the system. All you need to do is turn your cold water faucet on, let it run for a little bit, and it should clear up,” said Harcrow.
Firefighters will continue checking and flushing hydrants through mid-September.
