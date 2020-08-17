Wetter and slightly cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with only a few showers Monday. Highs topped low-mid 90s with feels like readings around 100.
For the rest of the week, rain becomes likely as a stalled front and several disturbances enhance the wetter conditions. Also, not as hot as highs drop into the 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.
In the tropics, two tropical disturbances in the eastern Atlantic are projected to track through the Caribbean and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Something to watch as it’s too early to determine intensity or long term track.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.