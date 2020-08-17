VSU welcomes students back for fall semester

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Everything appears to be going smoothly and Valdosta State University is off on a good start for the fall semester, according VSU’s vice president of student affairs.
“Very difficult, lots of new changes but that just comes with life so we just have to adapt to it and try to make the best of it,” Cameron Jackson said on his first day in college.
Jackson said it feels good to attend, even though he won’t get the full experience this semester because his classes are online.
He said he’ll still come to campus to connect to the classes, which happen in real time. Most classes have cameras that allow virtual students to look inside and participate.
“It looks and feel like a fall is upon us but I will say it slightly different because we are not all of our students are going face to face the same days, there is lighter foot traffic than a normal fall semester,” said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs.
Miller said he feels good about the plans and adjustments they’ve made to reduce risks but still maintain some level of engagement and excitement.
“I expect for like not many gatherings like we used to. I feel like people are going to be scared this year and nervous to come out of the house and stuff like that, so I feel like that’s going to be a big change, especially for sororities and fraternities,” Marco Diaz, a senior at VSU, said.
Diaz said he’s still very excited to be back and glad he can have classes in person.
“It’s a little funky but I think everyone has something a little funky when they do college,” Nola Cox, a freshman, said, as finished her first class of the day.
She tells me everyone was spread out inside in the classroom and wearing their masks, which was an odd sight.
Masks are required inside buildings and outside in tight areas where you can’t spread out.
“Biggest challenge would be helping college students understand the significance of taking social distancing and wearing the face coverings and the importance of that and minimizing the risks of spreading COVID on campus,” Miller said.
