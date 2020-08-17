Valdosta musician drops new beats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta musician, Lucky Boi, also known as Emanuel Shaw II, has just released an original country-pop song called “Country Step.”
The song is a catchy and fun song for kids and adults alike, the musician said. Despite the current pandemic, Lucky Boi said he is focused on channeling focus on something engaging and fun for everyone, an original fun-loving dance song for everyone.
“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a break to focus on positive things. ‘County Step’ is a song that welcomes high energy and positive vibes that anyone can dance to,” Lucky Boi said.
Lucky Boi said he is focused on empowering and engaging youth and adults, and added ‘Country Step”‘ is his first of many great things he has for the community and beyond.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.