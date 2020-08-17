Twin sisters married to twin brothers they met at Twinsburg Twins Day Festival announce pregnancies

By Steph Krane | August 17, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 4:59 PM

(WOIO) - Identical twins Brittany and Briana Salyers have done almost everything together their entire lives.

Now, the sisters can add another thing to the list: pregnancy.

The twins announced in an Instagram post they are both expecting.

In 2018, the twin sisters got married to identical twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers in a double wedding.

The couples met at the Twinsburg Twins Day Festival.

Their wedding was featured in the TLC show “My Twinsane Wedding.”

BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!

