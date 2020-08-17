Thomas University begins mainly online classes

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University began a much different first day of classes for students on Monday.
An empty campus to start of the first day of classes.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. John Meis said besides a few lab classes, all others will resume online this semester.
“The only classes that are going to meet face to face on campus are going to be a handful of science labs and some studio arts classes,” said Meis.
These classes will be limited to no more than 10 people at a time, six feet of social distancing and PPE requirements.
The same goes for any on campus meetings, although most will be held virtually.
While some universities have had a bigger transition into online teaching, Meis said things were much different for their school since the pandemic began.
“We’re pretty good at online. We’ve been doing it for years and years. And when we did our flip this spring to move online like everybody else did, it really didn’t rock the boat very much,” said Meis.
Traditionally, Meis says about 30 percent of their classes are already online.
He said when discussing what to do for the fall semester, they took feedback from faculty, staff and students.
“Everybody would like to get back to normal. It’s uncomfortable to be in the world that we’re in right now. The feedback I’ve had so far is this is probably the safest, best possible course we could have taken,” said Meis.
Places like the library and cafe are open on campus, but with many guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.
