Steiner: Phoebe ‘not wavering’ in COVID-19 response, commitment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe health system’s top official said the hospital system will it will not waver in its commitment and response to COVID-19.
As of Monday, these were the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 18
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 4
- Total inpatients recovered – 658
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 131
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 34
“When we confirmed our first COVID-19 case at Phoebe in early March, we could not have imagined we would become an early epicenter for the virus and that – more than five months later – we would still be caring for dozens of COVID-19 patients throughout our health system daily,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.
May 20, Steiner pointed out, was the last time Phoebe Sumter had more COVID-19 inpatients than they do as of Monday. Steiner also said April 2 is the last day which Phoebe Worth exceeded its current number.
“But the Phoebe family is not wavering in our response to COVID-19 nor our commitment to providing the care our communities need,” Steiner said. “Our Employee Safety Committee is hard at work developing innovative ways to help our staff stay healthy and safe while providing safe and compassionate care to all our patients. I remain proud to be part of the Phoebe family, and I am exceedingly grateful for each employee’s perseverance, determination and dedication to our patients as we continue our COVID-19 fight.”
