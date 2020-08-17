Residents oppose Dougherty Co. tax increase at public hearing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People filed into the Dougherty County Commission’s chamber to ask the board to vote no on a proposed tax increase.
If approved, property owners could see a 0.57 percent increase come tax time.
Four people addressed commissioners during the hearing, calling for them to vote no.
Ken Dukes summed up the consensus of the group, asking commissioners to deeply consider what the increase means for local businesses and homeowners.
“You have increased my taxes, and I pay double what everyone else pays in that area. You are penalizing me for maintaining a pristine piece of property, and I think that’s the worst thing you could do. You’re not rewarding people who keep their property up, you’re rewarding people who don’t keep their property up,” said Dukes.
Commissioners said they voted not to increase the county’s millage rate because of the tax assessor’s recommendation, but because the two numbers work in tandem, property owners would still see an increase.
The board will vote on the proposal at the commission’s next regular meeting on Aug. 31.
