Moultrie restaurant brings city together with menu changes

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie restaurant owner said they’re bringing the community together after making some major changes.
The owner of The Square said they basically started from scratch in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said it’s been a positive change for downtown.
Seven years into her and her husband, Phillip’s business, Carrie Viohl said they’ve been hearing the community say they want something different in Moultrie.
She said there hasn’t been a mom and pop pizza restaurant in Moultrie for years.
Viohl said the pandemic gave them the opportunity to totally shut down and revamp their restaurant.
With her husband's passion to open a pizza place, and the community's need, they decided now was the right time.
“We want a community that brings people to downtown Moultrie to enjoy our little downtown. We’re a community of business owners, so we want to compliment each other, not compete with each other. It’s really good to see the students from PCOM down here. The medical students sharing a pizza together and really meeting the community they’re going to be serving. That is the perfect example of what a restaurant should be,” said Viohl.
Viohl said bringing the community together this way is what makes her proud to be here.
She said during the pandemic especially, it’s made to-go orders much easier, and they’ve seen a lot of success.
Viohl said they also have future plans to add an outdoor space in the back for customers.
