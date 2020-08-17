Lee County Trojans full steam ahead for 2020 season

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans are back on the field after a two-week hiatus due to players testing positive for COVID-19.
After that time apart they said they’re reenergized and ready to defend their region title after they get through another acclimation period.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio told me they haven’t skipped a beat.
”It’s great to be back on the field, great to have this team back together again. You know, our kids didn’t miss a beat. As soon as they got back out here last week a lot of enthusiasm, they’re ready to go, they’re anxious to put the pads on late this week,” said Fabrizio.
The Trojans have been nearly unstoppable the past three seasons.
Winning two state titles, three region titles, and have lost just two regular-season games in that time.
Senior defensive end, Philip Tran, tells me with the challenges they face off the field... more is going to be required of them this season.
“This year with everything going on it’s going to take more than just what we did last year. We have to do stuff on our side just as much as the coaches. We have to be responsible for what we do on the field and off the field,” said Tran.
The Trojans have eight returning starters on defense and five on offense.
In 2019, they had four shut out games and four 50 plus point games.
Senior running back Preston Simmons said that veteran experience is going to be their strength.
“We’ve got a lot of talent this year coming back. We got a lot of young people who’s ready to play,” said Simmons.
“The key to our team this year is going to be all the experience we had. You know, can all those guys step up and play like they’re a year older than they were last year?” said Fabrizio.
Sights are set on reclaiming that state championship title... but they know they have a lot to overcome before then.
“We hungry, so we’re going to be back this year,” said Simmons.
“We know come region time it’s going to be very, very competitive. You know, right now that’s not even in our thoughts. Like I said we’re moving, trying to get the pads on and try to work to get better,” said Fabrizio.
