Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates rash of car break-ins

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of car break-ins that happened over the weekend, after 22 vehicles were targeted within 48 hours, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
The sheriff’s office is investigating 11 entering autos, five criminal trespass cases, which means someone attempted to get into the vehicle but couldn’t, and one vehicle theft that happened at Creekwood Apartments on US Highway 19 South in Leesburg, according to Harris.
A Glock pistol, AR-15 rifle, Beats headphones and two pairs of Michael Jordan sneakers were among the stolen items, Harris said. Other victims reported missing prescription medication, an Apple Watch, a guitar and a large glass beer bottle for home brewing.
One Dodge pickup was stolen and the owner tracked the vehicle through GPS to the 500 block of Lewis Avenue in Albany, according to Harris. The driver’s side window had been shattered.
Harris estimated the break-ins happened between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sunday, and all but one vehicle was locked, according to Harris.
“We always ask people to keep their doors locked. We think that message is getting across,” Harris said. “Now, we’re asking people to take their valuables inside.”
The sheriff’s office is also investigating a second string of entering autos. Items were stolen from five vehicles in the Twisted Pines area early Sunday morning. Windows were shattered in three of those cases. Two vehicles were unlocked, according to Harris.
Investigators believe those break-ins happened between 1 and 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators are processing evidence. Right now, Harris said they cannot say if the two cases are connected.
Harris asks anyone who lives at Creekwood Apartments or in the Twisted Pines area to check their security cameras from Saturday and Sunday nights. If you find evidence that can help track down the culprits, call dispatch at (229) 759-6012.
