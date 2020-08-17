1 killed in Sunday night Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an Albany house fire Sunday night, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
James Morris Glover, 77, died in the house fire, which happened on Rosemont Court.
Fowler said the call came in around 11:50 p.m.
The coroner’s office is currently doing tests on the victim‘s body and Fowler said they anticipate the cause of death to be because of the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
An autopsy will not be performed, according to Fowler.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.