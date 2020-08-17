‘I never imagined teaching online high school’: DCSS teacher prepares for first day of virtual teaching

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County students and teachers will kick off the school year virtually due to COVID-19.
Vanessa Richardson, a Dougherty County teacher knew how a first week back to school should go.
“I never imagined teaching online high school. So, this would definitely be interesting,” said Richardson.
Richardson, who is a ninth-grade math teacher at Monroe High School, imagined a classroom with polished floors and filled with children. However, due to the pandemic, she spent the day in a classroom by herself.
“The first day was very exciting, I think I smiled more today than I have all week or last week anyway,” said Richardson. “It was definitely exciting to see the students, to actually interact with them and just find out what they thought about it.”
Richardson said that although it is the first day of classes, she said she looks forward to teaching her kids as normal. She said during her instruction, her kids can raise their hands virtually.
“They can unmute, or they can use the chatbox,” explained Richardson. “So, if I am talking and a student wants to ask a question, they type it in the chatbox and then I can go back and answer.”
The school system said COVID-19 has taken a toll on students’ mental health. Therefore, teachers take time out of instruction just to check on their well-being.
“They will do a circle time. It just allows us to build relationships with our students, talk to them about different things other than the content for a few minutes,” said Richardson.
