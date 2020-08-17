Helping Hands Ending Hunger to host food giveaway for DCSS students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. is helping families of students enrolled in the Dougherty County School System by providing them with a free food giveaway.
The giveaway will start Tuesday, from 8-10 a.m. and it will also take place every third Tuesday of each month.
The location for the food giveaway will be the Hope Center at the Coca-Cola plant on 925 Pine Avenue.
Lots of nutritious food, such as dry goods, meat, bakery, fruit and vegetables, will be distributed.
It’s also on a first come, first serve basis.
