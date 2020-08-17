GBI investigating Atkinson Co. death

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Willacoochee Police Department to assist in a death investigation.
Around 8 p.m., the Willacoochee Police Department responded to a deceased person at 20 Savannah Ave. West.
Shawn Smith, 42, was found dead inside his home. Smith’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Willacoochee Police Department at (912) 534-5991.
