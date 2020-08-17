GBI investigates Grady Co. use-of-force incident

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a use-of-force incident that happened Sunday in Grady County.
The incident happened at a home off of Beth Page Road.
The GBI said preliminary information found that Grady County 911 got a call for deputies to respond to a man having trouble breathing. Upon their arrival, they found a woman, who had been assaulted, bleeding from a head wound, according to the GBI.
Grady County deputies attempted to contact a man at the residence who had barricaded himself inside. The county requested assistance from the Thomas County SWAT Team to attempt to arrest the man and remove him from the home.
The GBI said the man refused to communicate with Thomas County SWAT members who took control at the scene. Gas was deployed in the home to force him out, but it was unsuccessful. The man threw a canister outside at SWAT members. Several, less-lethal weapons were used, according to the GBI.
SWAT members attempted to arrest the man who continued to physically resist arrest. He was eventually handcuffed and removed from the home, the GBI reported.
SWAT members noticed the man became unresponsive and attempted to render first aid at the scene. SWAT medics and local EMTs who were on scene attempted resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab. The GBI said the man’s identity is not being released because officials are working to notify family.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.