Today will most likely be the last dry day for the next 7 day. Highs reach the middle 90 with a heat index number near 100 with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances rise from 20% Today to 60% Tomorrow and will only be higher through Saturday. Daytime highs will cool by about 10 degrees by this weekend thanks to the clouds and high end rain chances. That’ll put us in the mid 80s. Lows will drop some too, closer to 70 degrees. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected Tuesday-Saturday.