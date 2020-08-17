Community celebrates Kaden Sales’ homecoming with a parade

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - For as far as the eye could see on 3rd Avenue East in Cordele, cars lined to celebrate Kaden Sales’ return home on Sunday.
“Back on July 17th, Kaden and his brother T. K. were in a motorcycle accident on Highway 280 just outside of Sumter county,” said Ketorie Sales, Kaden’s father.
Kaden was airlifted to Navicent Health Center in Macon, where he stayed for three weeks.
“I got the call from his mother. She got the call first, and then I got the call from her. I dropped what I was doing, and went straight to where they were. I was actually in Americus at the time, and I am in law enforcement, so I got in behind the Sumter County deputies and went to the scene,” said Ketorie.
Kaden suffered several serious injuries, including several deep wounds and a broken elbow.
He had four surgeries to repair his little body, and was even on life support because of a lung contusion.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen, but God saw something else. All I can say is that we are glad that he’s back and up and strong as ever,” said Ketorie.
And the community is glad he's back too.
They organized a massive parade to celebrate his homecoming, gathering at the Crisp County Youth Ball Complex before heading over to Kaden’s.
“It’s amazing how the Cordele and Crisp County community came out to support us in this whole ordeal,” said Ketorie.
And while Kaden's family was grateful to the community and law enforcement agencies for their support...
Kaden was grateful to someone else, too.
“I thank the Lord,” said Kaden.
