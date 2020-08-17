‘Clear the Shelters’ event continues this month

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This month, animal shelters across the country will participate in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event.
Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society will continue hosting events for the rest of the month.
The Humane Society hosted the Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, as well as a volunteer kickoff.
Executive Director Gail Roberts said the turnout was great.
She said 20 volunteers helped five cats and four dogs get adopted.
”We take them out in our big yard. We have two big yards that are fenced in, and what we do is have puppy playgroups. We get the dogs out off leash, probably 20-25 at a time, and let them just play and be dogs. They run around, kind of discipline each other and get to be dogs,” said Roberts.
Roberts said during Clear the Shelters, adoptions are half price.
Right now, they have a raffle for a 45 gallon Yeti cooler. She said they’re $10 per ticket. Raffle tickets can be picked up at the humane society.
The next event will take place Saturday at PetSense from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
