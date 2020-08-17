APD investigates ‘suspicious death’ on Hillside Drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday incident on Hillside Drive is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Kandie Timbes, 30, died Friday, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
The incident:
On Thursday, police responded to the 200 block of Hillside Drive, according to an incident report.
Police made contact with a family member of Timbes. The family member told police he tried to call Timbes twice before 3 p.m. and she didn’t pick up. The family member also told police he checked on Timbes throughout the day because he said she was known to have seizures.
He said Timbes was known to have seizures for the past three years. He then told police he went to Timbes’ home and saw she was having a seizure.
The family member said Timbes had bruises to her legs and scratch marks around her neck, the report states.
Timbes was eventually taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, according to reports.
APD said Timbes’ body was taken to a crime lab to determine the exact cause of death.
Police said people have been interviewed but there are no charges at this time.
This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.
