Albany Technical College prepares for fall semester amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the next few weeks, thousands of Albany college students will return to campus as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albany Technical College (ATC) is set to reopen and begin fall semester classes Thursday.
As the college returns to limited in-person instruction for the first time since March, ATC President Dr. Anthony Parker said all students, faculty and staff will be required to do pre-screening for COVID-19.
Masks will be required to attend classes and throughout campus where social distancing cannot be effectively practiced.
Parker said only a few students will be allowed inside classrooms and labs at a time.
“We are going to be as cautious as can. We are teaching every topic online and every course online. Every topic and every course that we can so that we can avoid as much contact as we can,” said Dr. Parker.
Campus signage has been placed throughout campus to direct faculty, staff and students to appropriate areas for screening.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.