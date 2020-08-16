City of Albany: Power failure led to sewage spill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany reported on Sunday that there was a sewage spill Saturday.
According to a press release from the city, there was a power failure at Lift Station 26 that caused a sanitary sewer spill into the Flint River.
ESG and city crews responded immediately, city officials reported.
Crews are investigating to determine the volume of sanitary sewage that spilled in the Flint River, the press release states.
“As required by the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit, the City of Albany will collect water quality samples upstream and downstream for analysis and will provide the appropriate notification to The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Environmental Health Department. Public Notices will be posted at the location,” the release states.
The city said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
