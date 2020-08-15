Seniors at La. healthcare facility looking for pen pals across the country

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Seniors living at the Gonzales Healthcare Center are looking for pen pals!
In a Facebook post, staff at the facility posted pictures of several residents holding up signs with their favorite hobbies and things on them.
“It gives not only a personal connection, but it lets them know that people are thinking about them,” said Jennifer Bercegeay, Director of Business Development at healthcare center. “The residents will ask me, what do you think the kids did this summer that were home from school or what do you think such and such is doing so they’re always worried about what others are doing and are others safe and this lets them know that there are people that are thinking about them and that everybody is not in their norm.”
Twelve residents said they want to receive the letters, but Bercegeay said the remainder of the 90 folks would not mind receiving correspondence from people at home.
Beverly in Room 302 says she enjoys “card, dancing, snacks, and getting into trouble.”
“Our sweet residents are looking for a Pen Pal who would write them letters and help make their day. Can y’all help us spread this so we can surprise them with letters from all around the USA?” the post read.
Letters or other gifts can be mailed to Gonzales Healthcare, 905 W Cornerview St, Gonzales, LA 70737.
