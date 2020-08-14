Thomasville City Schools preparing for return to school in Sept.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Staff and faculty at Thomasville City Schools are working hard to make sure everyone is prepared for the first day back in the classroom.
Not only will staff and students have to make major changes, so will parents.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins said he encourages parents to practice wearing masks with their children, as he knows this may be an adjustment for them.
He also asks for patience with parents in the pick-up and drop-off routine, as everyone will be learning the new process.
Wiggins said the biggest thing is for parents and educators in the building to work together.
”To make sure that we’re answering the questions: ‘Do we feel sick? Do we have any symptoms related to COVID-19? Have we been exposed to anyone that we know has tested positive for COVID-19, and have we been fever free for the period of time that we’re able to come back to school?’” said Wiggins.
Wiggins adds if every adult will take those questions seriously, he thinks they’ll have a successful school year.
