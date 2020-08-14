Thomasville City Schools prepare for virtual learning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville City Schools are giving students and parents the option for in-person or virtual instruction.
Students will use a Courseware aligned with the school district’s coursework.
Checkpoints will also be used to make sure students complete their work on time.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins said their staff has been working hard to make sure everyone is prepared for the start of the school year on Sept. 8.
”All of our students and parents who have chosen the virtual option, we’re having an orientation for each of those by school level. Ms. Mandy Grage is our virtual learning coordinator and she is working to make sure the parents feel comfortable and the students feel comfortable with those processes and routines of how virtual learning will look this year,” said Wiggins.
All virtual students can still be involved in extracurricular activities.
Open house for all schools will be Sept. 2.
