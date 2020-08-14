Thomasville City Schools prepare for new routines, precautions this school year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Teachers in the Thomasville City School System are headed back to the classroom next week. Multiple precautions are in place to make sure everyone in each building is safe heading into school and going home.
“Everything from parent drop off, bus transportation, how elementary students line up to go to the restroom,” said Ben Wiggins, Thomasville City Schools superintendent.
Wiggins said they continue to work with the hospital to receive updated information, as well as the Department of Public Health.
“We work closely with Thomas County Schools and Grady County Schools to make sure we’re all on the same page and getting the same information to make the best decisions we can to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community,” said Wiggins.
Students are encouraged to social distance in the hallways.
Reminders are posted around the school for students to wash their hands for 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer.
“The guidance from the Department of Public Health and the CDC is turning off the water fountains at the schools. And so all of those are being retro-fitted for new devices put in for water filling stations, so all of our schools are going through that right now for the start date,” said Wiggins.
Cleaning around the school, classroom set-up and new routines to getting on and off the playground and bus are what they’re preparing for right now.
Students and the bus driver are required to wear masks on the bus. They, as well as staff, will have their temperatures taken coming into school.
Wiggins adds, for any student who may forget their mask, each bus and school will have some on standby for use throughout the day.
Teachers will return Monday. Students’ first day is Sept. 8.
