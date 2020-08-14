Thomas County Schools prepare for return to school

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The start of the school year is approaching for Thomas County School Students.
“We are just so ready to see our students. We’ve missed them so much,” said Lisa Williams, Thomas County Schools superintendent.
Out of the classrooms since March, Williams said they’re anxious to see staff and students return in a few weeks.
As they’ve prepared, she said they have many guidelines in place for their return.
“We will be taking their temperatures as they enter the school buildings. On our buses, students will be required to wear masks,” said Williams.
Masks are also required in common areas and hallways, which will be provided for students and staff.
“We’re encouraging students to wash their hands as much as they can and use hand sanitizers,” said Williams.
Williams said they will provide hand sanitizer in all classrooms and throughout the schools.
Students and staff are encouraged to stay home if they're sick, as well as if they've been in contact with anyone who's tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are very fortunate as a system to have a school-based health center on our middle school campus. Of course our students and staff will have access to that as needed,” said Williams.
Williams said discussion on how to move forward with school plans included the Department of Public Health, local medical community and surrounding school systems.
In hopes for schools to open on the planned start date, Williams wants your help to participate in their “mask up” campaign.
“We are asking our Thomas County community to please help us decrease the spread. Please mask up. Mask up Jacekts,” said Willaims.
Teachers will return Monday. Students’ first day is Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.