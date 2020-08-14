Thomas Co. teachers give recommendations for virtual, remote learning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Not only are teachers preparing for in-person instruction, but many are also working to make sure virtual instruction runs smoothly.
Remote and virtual learning is available for students in the Thomas County School System.
Superintendent Lisa Williams said it’s even more important for parents to take an active role in the student’s at-home learning.
Virtual Learning Coordinator Erin Rehberg shared a few tips for parents and students using this mode of learning for the year.
”Get up and get dressed just as they would for a normal school day. To practice their same normal hygiene routines. So remember to get up and move when necessary. Ensure that they have a space in their home for their students to work and learn,” said Rehberg.
“They have to continuously monitor to make sure the students are logging in, making sure they’re getting their work completed,” said Williams.
Williams added it’s also important to make sure parents are having ongoing communication with the child’s teacher.
Virtual and remote students will begin school on Sept. 8.
