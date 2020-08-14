Thomas Co. Schools teachers plan for virtual, remote learning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some students in the Thomas County School System will be headed to class from home this year.
Virtual Coordinator Erin Rehberg said students had two options of doing remote or virtual learning.
She said the remote option will allow students to stick to a normal school schedule and get the same instruction as they would in the classroom.
Rehberg said teachers have had the time to become well versed in learning the management platforms for all students.
”They’ve also received and will receive training on how to do Zoom calls, how to create instructional videos, and how to really create a virtual and remote learning environment that’s conducive to learning,” said Rehberg.
Rehberg added she believes both students and teachers are more prepared for this type of learning after going virtual in March.
Each student who needs a device will have access to one.
Virtual and remote students will begin school on Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.