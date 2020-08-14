Randolph Co. fifth grader hosts drive-thru bookbag giveaway

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Randolph County fifth grader Madison Johnson asked her mother if there was something she could do to help her community.
After giving her the okay, Johnson came up with a great idea.
She decided to donate bookbags to the community to get students ready to head back to school.
At the time, Johnson and her mother weren’t certain if school would be virtual.
However, they both decided this act would get kids motivated and focused on getting back in the classroom — even if it’s virtually.
Johnson gave away 75 book bags to the community and even held a drawing for the parents that came by with their children.
It turned out to be a huge success and those children were happy to see those bookbags.
