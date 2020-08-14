Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

“According to reports, President Trump’s coronavirus task force is warning that Georgia continues to see widespread and expanding community viral spread and is recommending reverting to tougher statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The best chance to avoid those steps is for all Georgians to heed the recommendations of Gov. (Brian) Kemp and public health officials to wear masks and avoid close contact with others. New science continues to confirm that properly wearing masks is our most effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and we strongly urge the people of southwest Georgia to act on that science and mask up,” Steiner said.