Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total inpatients recovered – 640
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 128
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 33
“On Tuesday, Georgia endured its deadliest day yet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we continue to see deaths here in southwest Georgia. That information alone should be enough to convince everyone to take this virus seriously and do all you can to reduce transmission,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.
“According to reports, President Trump’s coronavirus task force is warning that Georgia continues to see widespread and expanding community viral spread and is recommending reverting to tougher statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The best chance to avoid those steps is for all Georgians to heed the recommendations of Gov. (Brian) Kemp and public health officials to wear masks and avoid close contact with others. New science continues to confirm that properly wearing masks is our most effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and we strongly urge the people of southwest Georgia to act on that science and mask up,” Steiner said.
