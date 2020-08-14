Phoebe to purchase mobile medical units for better access to healthcare

“There are so many ways we’ll be able to use these units. The sky truly is the limit. Rural communities need easier access to care they can count on, not more barriers to the care they deserve. While we are committed to building new health facilities, there’s no way any health system can afford to do that in every community that needs a clinic. Our communities need a more creative solution, and we believe these mobile units will help provide that solution and help us live up to our vision to make every life we touch better,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.