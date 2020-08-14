Phoebe to purchase mobile medical units for better access to healthcare

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe has approved a $1 million purchase and outfitting of mobile units to tackle access to healthcare in Southwest Georgia, according to the hospital system.
The two mobile units will provide a variety of services.
Services the units will provide include:
- In-person clinical assessments in rural communities
- Management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, in neighborhoods with high rates of the conditions
- Physicals and workers comp assessments at businesses
- Health education
- Vaccinations
- COVID-19 testing and care
Phoebe officials said purchasing the units is a “direct response” to COVID-19 and part of the hospital system’s plan to prepare for future pandemics.
“In recent months, the need for better access to care has been amplified by the staggering impact of COVID-19. The pandemic exposed social disparities and revealed how rapid deployment of prevention tools and expanded treatment access may not only help effectively fight outbreaks but could close healthcare gaps and improve overall health for our most at-risk communities. Our caregivers look forward to taking these mobile units to the people in areas where care is needed most,” said Dr. Derek Heard, Phoebe Physicians medical director of primary care.
Here is what each unit will be equipped with:
- Exam rooms
- Laboratory
- Medical refrigeration
- Imaging equipment
- Telehealth equipment for remote consultations with specialists,
- Bathroom
- Waiting area
“There are so many ways we’ll be able to use these units. The sky truly is the limit. Rural communities need easier access to care they can count on, not more barriers to the care they deserve. While we are committed to building new health facilities, there’s no way any health system can afford to do that in every community that needs a clinic. Our communities need a more creative solution, and we believe these mobile units will help provide that solution and help us live up to our vision to make every life we touch better,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.
Phoebe officials said they expect the units to be delivered by February and estimate using them to treat more than 4,000 patients in the first year of their deployment, with that number growing to nearly 17,000 by the fifth year.
