Moultrie Fire Department rescues 2 after smoke detector alarm alerts next-door neighbor

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A working smoke detector might have saved two lives Sunday morning in Moultrie.
A neighbor and a working smoke detector aided in the rescue of a man and a baby in Moultrie.
Battalion Chief Courtney Azar said after the neighbor heard a smoke detector going off, they called the fire department.
“When the first crew, Fire Station 3 got on scene, they looked at the window and could see somebody inside and started forcible entry,” said Azar.
Once the man woke up, Azar said he let firefighters inside as he was taken to EMS to get checked.
That's when they noticed he wasn't the only one inside the house.
“Firefighters noticed toddler stuff inside the residence, started immediately searching for any toddlers or children inside the house, and found a 7-month-old inside and asleep in the playpen,” Azar said.
He said thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no damages to the home.
It was determined the smoke came from food left cooking on the stove, as the man fell asleep.
Azar said while this was a successful rescue, this is also a lesson on the importance of having a working smoke detector.
“Them being asleep, it saved a life. It didn’t alert them, but it did alert the next-door neighbor,” said Azar.
Every time the time changes, it's important to change the batteries in your smoke detector.
Azar said it’s an added protection, just like having a regular alarm in your home.
“When you’re sleeping, it acts like your nose. When it smells something and alerts you, it’s telling you something is wrong. If the neighbor didn’t hear it, it’s very well likely that those two could’ve had smoke inhalation and have to go to the hospital,” said Azar.
